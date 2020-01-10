Iranian Commander Says Missile Strikes 'did Not Intend To Kill'

A senior Iranian commander said on January 9 that Iran's missile strikes on US bases in Iraq did not intend to kill but aimed to damage Washington's military machine and were the start of a series of attacks across the region, according to the Iranian state television reports. According to the reports, the chief of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force, Amirali Hajizadeh, said that their main aim was to take revenge for the US killing of prominent Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by expelling US forces from the Middle East.

Counterclaims against Trump's statements

He added that Iran is prepared with hundreds of missiles but Tehran launched only 13 missiles on Wednesday and had used cyberattacks to disable US planes and drone navigation systems. The military commander made counterclaims against Trump’s “no American lives lost”, saying they didn’t seek to kill anyone in the strike at Al Anbar base, but dozens were killed and injured. Hajizadeh said that the military was capable of designing the operation in a way that it would've killed 500 in the first step and 4,000-5,000 more would have been killed in successive steps in case of US response.

US-Iran tensions escalate

Hajizadeh said that the US was on high alert and 12 American reconnaissance aircraft were monitoring the region for several days but landed as soon as Iran gave the “slap”. He revealed that Al-Taji base, near Baghdad, was Iran’s first choice for the strike, but they did not want to bother Iraqi citizens with the sound of missile explosions.

Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed. After this, there has been a continuous war of words between the officials of the two countries.

In no time, on Wednesday morning, the Al-Assad and Ebril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Another rocket attack was reported from the Fadhlan area of the Dujail district in Iraq's northern Salahuddin province. Media reports suggest that the area is close to the Balad airbase which houses US troops.

