Iranian Drone Used By Russia Against Ukraine Comprised Parts Made By US Firms: Report

The remnants of a single Iran-made drone shot down by Ukrainian forces last fall has left behind a trail of evidence about the manufacturers behind it. According to an exclusive report by CNN, 52 parts extracted from Iranian Shahed-136 drone were found to have been made by 13 American companies.

As per the assessment, 40 out of the 52 components from the drone were made by 13 different US-based companies. The other 12 parts were produced by companies from China, Taiwan, Switzerland, Canada, and Japan. The report comes at a time when the United States expresses condemnation over Iran’s production of drones that are being used by Russia in the ongoing war.

Last month, CNN reported that the White House had formed a task force to look into how minuscule equipment like GPS and semiconductors have found their way to drones made in Iran. “We are looking at ways to target Iranian UAV production through sanctions, export controls, and talking to private companies whose parts have been used in the production,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson told CNN, adding that the US is “assessing further steps we can take in terms of export controls to restrict Iran’s access to technologies used in drones.”

Are the companies violating sanction laws?

It is important to note that US-based companies involved in the matter are not necessarily failing to adhere to sanctions against Russia, or are aware of how their products are being used in drones across lands. While the companies have vowed to closely monitor and control the situation, experts say that it is extremely challenging to track where the equipment ends up in the global market.

One of the most serious challenges is the possibility that Russian and Iranian officials can simply set up shell companies to buy equipment while simultaneously circumventing sanctions from the West. “This is a game of Whack-a-Mole. And the United States government needs to get incredibly good at Whack-a- Mole, period,” said former Pentagon official Gregory Allen, adding that “This is a core competency of the US national security establishment – or it had better become one.”