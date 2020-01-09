Iranian Envoy To UN: Trump Administration Reluctant To Hold Dialogue

After US President Donald Trump called upon Tehran to abandon its nuclear ambitions, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi, said that Trump administration is reluctant to hold dialogue. Speaking to an Iranian news agency, the ambassador said that the numerous sanctions imposed by Washington could be regarded as “economic terrorism”.

Ravanchi claimed that though the US President has offered cooperation, the administration is going to intensify the sanctions on Iran. The envoy also said the United States' refusal to give a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, meant for attending a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting in New York, is unlawful.

On January 8, Trump, in his address, emphasised that peace cannot prevail in the Middle East as long as Iran continues to foment violence, unrest, hatred, and war. “The civilized world must send a clear and unified message to the Iranian regime — your campaign of terror, murder, mayhem will not be tolerated any longer,” said Trump. However, hours after Trump’s speech, two Katyusha rockets struck Baghdad's Green Zone again but no casualties have been reported so far.

Conditional nuclear talks

Before the situation in the Middle East escalated, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had said that the country was ready to hold nuclear talks with the United States on the condition that they lift the “unlawful” sanctions. Rouhani, referring to his visit to New York, claimed that he was ready to have a meeting within an hour of the lifting of all sanctions but the US wanted to hold the meeting first and then lift sanctions.

"I hereby announce that whenever the United States is ready to lift all illegal and unjust sanctions, Iran and P5+1 leaders will meet right away, and we have no problem in this regard," said Rouhani. Iran has been adamant about its demand to lift sanctions to return to nuclear talks with P5+1, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany. But as soon as the top Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani was killed by the US forces in a drone strike, Iran exited the 2015 nuclear deal and announced to speed up its uranium enrichment process.

(With inputs from agencies)