'Iranian Leadership Fears Its Own People': US Slams 2nd Execution Amid Anti-Hijab Protests

The United States said that Iran resorting to a second execution is a sign of its clerical leadership being intimidated by its own citizens. According to The Guardian, US state department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that the harsh sentences imposed by Iran on anti-hijab protesters “are meant to intimidate Iran’s people, they’re meant to suppress dissent and they simply just underscore how much the Iranian leadership actually fears its own people.”

Price’s statement comes after Iran carried out its second execution since protests broke out in the country following Mahsa Amini’s death in September. Recently, the Iranian regime hung 23-year-old Majidreza Rahnavard from a crane for his alleged killing of two officers of the paramilitary Basij force and wounding four others.

The force has been at the forefront of Iran’s brutal crackdown on protesters. While Rahnavard's trial was carried out in a rather secretive fashion, his hanging was done publicly, according to pro-government Mizan news agency, which published images of his killing.

How was Rahnavard's execution carried out?

The disturbing pictures displayed Rahnavard hung on a crane with his hands and feet tied, and his head covered with a black bag. Prior to his execution, Rahnavard was neither permitted to pick his attorney, nor challenge any evidence against him. Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights, said that the public execution being held so quickly after his arrest showed “a significant escalation of the level of violence against protesters.”

Amiry-Moghaddam, an activist in exile, claimed that “Rahnavard was sentenced to death based on coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a show trial. This crime must be met with serious consequences for the Islamic republic,” adding that there is “a serious risk of mass execution of protesters” since thousands of them remain in the custody of the Iranian police.