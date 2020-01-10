Iranian Media Releases Satellite Footage Of Attack On US Airbases

An Iranian news media on Thursday, January 9, took to Twitter and shared the satellite footage of Iran's attack on the US bases in Iraq. The footage revealed the damage at the two US bases in Iraq. The attack was made in retaliation for a US airstrike that killed Chief of Quds Force Qassem Soleimani. Prior to this, another Iranian news agency had shared a video about how Iran had prepared the rockets for the attack.

Iran attack on US airbases

The Al-Assad and Ebril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Tensions between Iran and the US

The long-standing tensions between Iran and the US escalated after the US on January 3, hit Baghdad International Airport, following which deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Iran's Quds forces chief Qassem Soleimani were killed.

After the killing, Iran threatened the US of "harsh retaliation." Soon, two airstrikes were reported near the US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday.

After the second attack at the Green Zone, Donald Trump threatened to strike 52 Iranian sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed. Earlier on Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hit back at Trump and reminded him of the Iran Air flight 655 incident where 290 passengers lost their lives.

