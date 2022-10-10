Iranian Protestors Hack State TV With Image Of Supreme Leader Khamenei Engulfed In Flames

Amid the ongoing demonstration in Iran over the tragic demise of Mahsa Amini, who died in morality police's custody, Iranian state television experienced a 15-second hack during the evening news segment that featured the country's supreme leader. According to the BBC report, a mask had appeared on the screen which is followed by a picture of the Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with flames surrounding him. At around 9:00 p.m. (local time) on Saturday, a picture of Khamenei was shown with a target mark on his head along with the photographs of Amini and three other women slain in recent protests.

Furthermore, the caption, which made reference to Khamenei, stated, "The blood of our youth is dripping from your claws". It also reads, “Join us and stand up!", Associated Press reported. In the background, a song with the lyrics "Woman. Life. Freedom"—a popular protester chant, was being played.

In addition to this, the interruption abruptly ended after it lasted for a brief period of time. As per the BBC report, such acts of resistance against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are historically uncommon, since he controls practically all of Iran. . However, there has been a great deal of open discontent since Amini's passing.

Anti-hijab protests

Protests broke out on September 17, after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who had passed away while under the custody of Iran's morality police, was buried. Amini was arrested for allegedly violating the stringent Islamic clothing regulations for women. Since then, protests have expanded around the nation and have been greeted with a harsh crackdown that is believed to have resulted in dozens of deaths and hundreds of arrests.

In response to arbitrary religious clothing rules, marchers screamed anti-government chants and twirled headscarves. In other places, shop owners closed their doors in reaction to a call for a strike by protestors or to safeguard their goods from harm. According to the Associated Press report, in some locations, demonstrators set tires on fire. Patrols in Sanandaj have prevented large gatherings, although solitary demonstrations have persisted in the city's densely populated districts.

In the meantime, security personnel in Iran are suspected of killing another woman, a 16-year-old YouTuber, Sarina Ismailzadeh. According to the visuals that surfaced on social media, Iran's morality police were seen dragging and beating the teenage girl with batons in Karaj, Alborz region. Security personnel was spotted violently beating the 16-year-old as she resisted arrest near a police vehicle, prompting a great outpouring of rage on social media.

(Image: AP)