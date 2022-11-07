Iranian Rapper Arrested Over Support To Anti-hijab Protestors; Family Fears For His Life

Iran has arrested Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi for speaking out in support of the anti-hijab protests. According CNN news, the 32-year-old Iranian rapper was arrested violently and is now facing charges that might lead to his death. “Someone’s crime was that her hair was flowing in the wind. Someone’s crime was that he or she was brave and was outspoken," are the lyrics of a rap by the Iranian rapper, which has now landed him in trouble. Toomaj Salehi's apartment which is situated in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province in southwestern Iran was raided by around 50 people.

“I woke up at two o’clock in the morning with a phone call from Toomaj’s friend saying ‘our whereabouts have been leaked. Since then we have been worried about what has happened to Toomaj," said Eghbal Eghbali to CNN. Eghbali is Toomaj Salehi's uncle. According to the state-run IRNA, the rapper has been charged for spreading propaganda against the government, for cooperating with hostile governments, and for forming illegal groups with the intention of undermining the nation's security. “The accused played a key role in creating, inviting and encouraging riots in Isfahan province and in the city of Shahin Shahr,” said Seyyed Mohammad Mousavian, a spokesperson for Isfahan Province Judiciary, CNN reported citing INRA report.

Rapper's uncle says he doesn't know if his nephew is even alive or not

“We still do not know anything about Toomaj’s health condition. The family has tried very hard to even just hear his voice, but no one has given us any information about Toomaj. We don’t even know if Toomaj and his friends are alive or not," said his uncle. Salehi's uncle added that the rapper's mother was a political prisoner. “She has passed away a long time ago…if my sister was still alive, she would become Toomaj’s voice. The same as I am Toomaj’s voice. The same as many who are on the streets [in Iran] are the voices of Toomaj," he said. Toomaj is not the only public figure who is paying the price for speaking out against the Islamic regime. Mehrshad Shahidi, a celebrity chef in Iran, was reportedly beaten to death by Iran's revolutionary guard.