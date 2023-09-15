Iranian Regime Warns Mahsa Amini's Father Against Commemorating His Daughter's Death

In a tense turn of events, the father of the late Mahsa Amini, Amjad Amini, has been subjected to repeated summons by the Intelligence Office in Saqqez. These encounters come as the regime anticipates major protests on September 16, marking the one-year anniversary of Mahsa's tragic demise at the hands of morality police. The young woman, Mahsa Amini, met a tragic end after sustaining severe head injuries.

Despite the ongoing pressure, Amjad Amini remains resolute in his determination to hold commemorations at Mahsa's gravesite. Earlier this year, the family's resolve faced a bitter challenge when the grave was vandalized, allegedly by individuals affiliated with the regime. "I have never accepted this, and we will hold the ceremony," affirmed Amini, as per a report from Iran International.

Mahsa's uncle has been moved to an undisclosed location

The Amini family continues to be targeted, with Mahsa's uncle recently detained and moved to an undisclosed location by security forces. In addition, threats have been issued against Mahsa's brother, further exacerbating an already tense situation.

Amidst this atmosphere of apprehension, reports have surfaced regarding the deployment of heavily armed military forces in Kurdish cities across Iran. Saqqez, Mahsa's hometown and final resting place, is estimated to have witnessed the arrival of over a thousand special forces, who are now stationed within the city.

Mahsa Amini's tragic passing reverberated throughout Iran, leading to the formation of the Women, Life, Freedom movement and sparking widespread protests, collectively known as the Iranian Uprising.

The shadow of intimidation and suppression continues to loom large over the Amini family as they steadfastly seek to honor Mahsa's memory and the cause she inspired. The upcoming anniversary serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice in Iran, the right to not wear the hijab, the right to show a strand of hair, a "sin" for which the young girl was murdered.