Iranian Teachers Call For Nationwide Strike To Protest Deaths Due To Anti-hijab Tension

As Iran's anti-hijab protests refuse to die down and the Iranian regime's violent crackdown continues, Iranian teachers are calling for a nationwide strike, protesting the deaths and detention of students.

The Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers’ Trade Associations released a statement on Telegram, according to a report by CNN, calling for a period of public mourning from Thursday to Saturday, to respect the students who have died as a result of taking part in Iran's anti-hijab protests. The statement also calls for a "sit-in" on Sunday and Monday, to protest against the violent crackdown that has resulted in the death of many students.

“We know very well that the military, security and private forces are invading the privacy of schools and educational spaces. During this systematic repression, they have cruelly taken the lives of a number of students and children in the most cruel way,” the statement by the Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers’ Trade Associations read.

The statement added, "Rulers should know that the community of Iranian teachers do not tolerate these atrocities and brutality." Anti-hijab protests in Iran began after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody. She was detained by the authorities for wearing her hijab "improperly".

The actual number of deaths might be higher, says Amnesty

Iran has a law that mandates all women to wear a hijab in public space. The rule was introduced four years after the Islamic revolution in Iran and the end of the Shah's rule. Iran H​uman R​ights, a human rights group based in Norway has claimed that nearly 27 children have been killed as a result of the Iranian regime's violent crackdown on people protesting against hijab.

"The actual number of those killed is certainly higher which the organization continues to investigate," a statement from the human rights group suggests, as per the CNN report.

20 boys and 3 girls have been reportedly killed by security forces

As per estimations by Amnesty International, 20 boys aged between 11 and 17 and three girls, two of whom were 16 years old and one 17 years old​, have been killed by the Iranian security forces for taking part in the protests.

Abolfazl Adinezade, a high school student from Mashhad, was shot near Ferdowsi University in Mashhad, as per a statement by the teacher's union. The total death toll including adults exceeds 233.