In light of the series of chemical attacks on schoolgirls in Iran, a teachers' union has called for a nationwide protest on Tuesday and Wednesday. Issuing a statement on Monday, The Coordination Council of the Iranian Teachers' Trade Association demanded "an end to biological repression and the threat to the lives of citizens, especially students." The teachers have also demanded an explanation from the Supreme Leader over the increasing attacks on female students.

March 7 - Nourabad, Fars Province, south- central #Iran

Teachers holding a gathering and protesting the regime's recent chemical gas attacks targeting schools.#IranProtests2023 #IranChemicalAttacks pic.twitter.com/yewFug1uyA — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) March 7, 2023

This development comes as at least 58 schools in one-third of the country's provinces have been attacked by unidentified gases since November last year when the first case of poisoning among schoolgirls was reported in the city of Qom. Around 1,000 students have fallen ill with the mysterious, unidentified gas, per Iran International report.

Iranian Teachers' Trade Association condenms the attacks as 'bioterrorism'

The Coordination Council of Iranian Teachers' Trade Associations released a statement on Wednesday and called on the teachers and the people to stage demonstrations and rallies on March 7 outside the parliament in Tehran and in front of the education department headquarters in other cities. Also, teachers are raising their own demands for increased wages.

The teachers' association has criticised the government for denying the attacks on girls' schools for three consecutive months. "There is a strong suspicion that the purpose of the attacks is to quash the Woman, Life, and Freedom movement by instilling fear among girls and their families," the statement said while demanding the Iranian government to condemn the attacks expressly and decisively.

The Iranian Teachers' Trade Association further termed the attacks "bioterrorism" and said concrete action must be taken against the perpetrators. "Targeting girls’ schools is a malicious act against the progressive Woman, Life, Freedom slogan [of protesters]. Obviously, the leader and the security and military bodies under his command will be responsible for any incidents that happen," the statement said. The Iranian Teacher’s Islamic Association, Iran Teachers’ Association, and Teacher’s Society of Islamic Iran wrote a joint letter to Interior Minister Ahmad Vahid, asking him to look into the matter and take appropriate action. As many as three groups have requested permission to stage a rally outside the ministry in Tehran on Wednesday.

Image: AP