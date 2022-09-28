Iranian Woman Whose 'unscarved Head' Video Went Viral Amid Anti-hijab Protests Killed

Amid the anti-government protests in Iran over the "custodial death" of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, another Iranian woman, whose video of protesting boldly went viral at the start of the demonstration, was reportedly killed on Sunday. According to multiple media reports, Hadis Najafi, whose video of tying her unscarved hair back in the middle of a protest, was allegedly shot dead in the country. The reports claimed at least six bullets were recovered from her abdomen, neck, heart and hand. Notably, Najafi became an internet sensation overnight after the video of her protest went viral on several social media platforms with netizens praising her immense courage against the government.

Hadis Najafi was shot with 6 bullets just because she didn't want hijab.



Where are the "feminists" who always defend "free choice" to wear hijab?



Where are the Muslim women to condemn it?



Where is the outrage from politicians who supposedly care so much about human rights? pic.twitter.com/o0GRKnI1r7 — Darya Safai MP (@SafaiDarya) September 25, 2022

Iran has been witnessing anti-hijab protests in several regions including in the hometown of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the so-called “morality police” over the way she was wearing a hijab. Although police released a video of Amini collapsing after fainting in the police station, protestors alleged she had suffered serious injuries during the police custody. A relative has said the deceased had no history of heart disease. The Kasra hospital in Tehran, where police took Amini after she collapsed and slipped into a coma, said she was brought in without vital signs.

During a press conference, Greater Tehran Police Commander Hossein Rahimi, said the claims and videos circulated on social media platforms were morphed and added the administration left no stone unturned to save the life of the woman. "There was no negligence on the part of the police, not even a small slip; all the words published in cyberspace about the cause of death are pure lies," he said. Further, Rahimi even refuted the claims of her detention and added Amini was joking while inside the morality police's van. When the reporters questioned the body cameras equipped by the morality police, he said "accidentally there were no cameras on that day".

76 killed in anti-hijab protests

A large number of women protestors gathered and removed their Hijab or the black headscarf in protest during the funeral ceremony of Amini. The protestors chanted anti-government slogans and called for the death of the "dictator government". Some protesters gathered in front of the governor’s building, chanting slogans, which prompted Iranian police to fire tear gas to disperse the protestors. Though the police said there were no injuries in the protest, several videos of people facing grave injuries surfaced on social media platforms. In some videos, police were seen firing tearing gas, batons and water cannons. A rights group in Iran, on Tuesday, claimed that at least 76 protesters were killed during the demonstrations.

Image: Twitter/@SafaiDarya