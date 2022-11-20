Iranians Gather Outside WH, Urge US Admn To Stop Brutal Crackdown On Protestors In Tehran

Amid the brutal crackdown on protests in Tehran, a group of Iranians living in Washington, DC, gathered outside the White House on Saturday night to raise their voice against the Iranian government. The angry protesters staged a protest outside the US President's House to call for immediate action to stop the violent crackdown on people in the city of Mahabad in northwestern Iran, according to Iran News International.

As per rights groups, reinforcements of the security forces were sent to Mahabad, while images and audio files of heavy gunfire and screams were posted overnight.

Iranians gather outside White House, Hollywood Blvd demanding action

Another report has indicated that a similar protest was held by Iranian communities living in Los Angeles. Iranians in their tens of thousands gathered on Hollywood Boulevard on Saturday to call on the Biden administration to stop giving credit to the Islamic Republic. Also, it came to light that the protestors chanted slogans against Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and demanded a change of regime in Iran.

Meanwhile, similar protests were observed against the Iranian and Qatari governments in London ahead of the World Cup. The protest was joined by a group of 22 Iranian women football players in Westminster who claimed that they wanted to highlight the country's "gender apartheid." The protest was organised by human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell outside the Qatari embassy. Tatchell called on the people to "boycott the World Cup." During the protest, Iranian women also paid tribute to Mahsa Amini.

Lawyer Leila Mansouri said: "We are here today in London to raise awareness about the atrocities going on just a couple of hundred miles away from Qatar, ahead of the football match between Iran and England," reported BBC.

"Women cannot attend men's matches in Iran. There is a gender apartheid in Iran, as many people already know," she added.

Anti-hijab protests

This development comes at a time when Iran is already witnessing massive anti-hijab protests. According to the Wall Street Journal report, a total of 381 protestors have been killed, including 57 minors. The nationwide protest in Iran has taken the whole world by storm two months after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after not adhering to "Iran’s Islamic dress code." The death of Amini led to massive protests and demands for the end of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's government.

