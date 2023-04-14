Iranians Unhappy With Wage Increase: Thousands Send Letter To President Complaining

In opposition to a raise that would see the minimum wage rise by only roughly half the current inflation rate, thousands of Iranian workers have signed a letter of protest sent to President Ebrahim Raisi. Nearly 20,000 workers signed the letter, which asked that the pay raise be promptly revoked and replaced with one that would reflect quickly increasing prices, reported RadioFreeEurope.

The increase in the minimum wage for workers following the Persian New Year on March 21 was set at 27 per cent by a government resolution based on a decision of the Supreme Labour Council, which is composed of representatives from the government, employers, and workers. The yearly price increase in March was 63.9 per cent while the inflation rate in February was 53.4 per cent.

Iranian media described the government's economic spokesperson as saying that there are presently no plans to adjust the extent of the pay increase, although the Iranian president's office has yet to formally react to the letter. Following the new decision, the minimum salary for employees would increase from 41,790,000 rials ($82) to 53,073,300 rials ($104). The expected range of inflation for the current year is 40 to 60 per cent.

Salary rise resolution met with widespread opposition

The 27 per cent salary rise, according to Hossein Habibi, a member of the High Council of Islamic Labour Councils' board of directors, violates both the first and second clauses of Article 41 of the Labour Law and is thus, unlawful. He added that employees have brought a claim before the Administrative Justice Court.

The salary rise resolution has been met with widespread opposition across the nation, including rallies by Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Agro-Industrial Complex employees and Social Security Organisation retirees in the cities of Shush, Shushtar, and Ahvaz. Iran has seen unrest since last summer as a result of falling living standards, unpaid wages, and a lack of welfare assistance. Iran's labour laws do not acknowledge employees' ability to form autonomous unions.

Judiciary sentenced protestors to draconian punishments

The death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in police detention in September for reportedly wearing her head scarf inappropriately, sparked widespread protests that authorities have subsequently attempted to put an end to with punitive measures. More than 500 people, including 71 kids, have reportedly died in the disturbance, according to the activist HRANA news agency, as security forces attempt to quell growing dissent. In the crackdown, thousands of people have been detained, and the judiciary has sentenced protestors to draconian punishments, including the death penalty.