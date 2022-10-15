Iran's Activists Call For A New Wave Of Anti-hijab Protests After Biden Reiterates Support

Protests in Iran, on Saturday, gained momentum with calls for a new wave of demonstrations after US President Joe Biden lauded "the brave women of Iran” and said that he was “stunned” by what had awakened in the country following the death of Mahsa Amini. In spite of internet restrictions, Iranian activists appealed on social media, urging the public to assemble in areas that lack security forces and chant "death to the dictator,” DW reported. "We have to be present in the squares, because the best VPN these days is the street," the activists stated. The Islamic Development Coordination Council, which is a key revolutionary institution, also propagated the calls for protests and urged the citizens of Iran to "express their revolutionary anger against sedition and rioters."

The new wave of protests comes after US President Joe Biden’s recent address at a college in Irvine, California, where he said that the US stands with the “brave women of Iran” and the death of Amini has “awakened something that I don’t think will be quieted for a long, long time.” "Iran has to end the violence against its own citizens simply exercising their fundamental rights,” he said in his speech, as per NBC News. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris also voiced support for “the brave women and girls leading peaceful protests in Iran to secure equal rights and basic human dignity,” according to an official statement issued on the White House website.

What's going on in Iran?

Iran has witnessed raging anti-Hijab protests after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the Islamic Republic’s morality police. She was arrested by the authorities for allegedly wearing her headscarf improperly. The ongoing protests have resulted in a lethal crackdown by Iranian authorities, with dozens of protesters being killed, injured, or apprehended. According to Norway-based group Iran Human Rights, 201 people have died in the protests, including 23 minors.

Simultaneously, counter-protests have also been held across the country, with several women expressing their support for the Iranian regime by walking the streets in modest black clothing. With the crackdown, Iran continues to be globally condemned by nations including the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States, which have imposed strict sanctions against Tehran in retaliation.