Iran's Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh Breaks Record Of World's Shortest Man At 65.24cm

Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh has broken the Guinness Book of World Records for being the World’s Shortest Man at 2 ft 1 inch (65.24cm). He hails from a remote village in the Bukan county of Northern Iran and is 20 years old. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Afshin Ghaderzadeh is 2.7 inches (7 cm) shorter than the previous record holder from Colombia, Edward 'Niño' Hernandez, who is 36-year-old.

As per Guinness Book of World Records, the World’s Shortest Man has been struggling to use a mobile phone because the weight is too heavy to hold. Due to physical weakness, he has not been able to attend school. "Phones in general are heavy to use for a long time, yet I still manage," said Afshin while speaking to the Guinness World Record. Whereas, Afshin's father, who is a construction worker, stated that his son's physical weakness is the main reason why he has stopped studying. Afshin shared that he hopes to help his family with this newly found fame as the world's shortest man, who has been struggling with his living expenses, medication, and treatment.

"Just thinking about being part of the Guinness World Records family is like a dream. I struggle to believe it sometimes. It is like you wake up the next day and the entire world now knows who you are. That's magical. I like the attention I get from people. It makes me feel special," Afshin Ghaderzadeh said in an interview with GWR.

WATCH: Guinness Book of World Records posts reel on Afshin Ghaderzadeh

The 20-year-old man said that his dream is to help his parents and this global recognition might help him. The Guinness Book of World Records has posted a reel (a short video) on Instagram where one can see Afshin Ghaderzadeh talking, dancing, and holding his award. The smile on his face has not faded throughout that 30 seconds video. People have commented with heart-shaped emojis in the comment section.