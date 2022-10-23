Iran's Anti-hijab Protests Spark Solidarity Marches In US, Berlin: 'Women, Life & Liberty'

The anti-hijab protests in Iran have created ripples across the world, including Germany, which has witnessed a new wave of rallies by its Iranian diaspora, BBC reported on Sunday. According to German police officials, about 80,000 people including those of Iranian nationality have marched in the German capital of Berlin to voice support for the women of Iran. A rally conducted on Saturday in the city is said to have been the biggest rally so far, where demonstrators chanted "Women, Life and Liberty!" in unison.

"It's breathtaking, it's amazing. It's the first time that so many people in our nation are united regardless of their political beliefs before revolution and after revolution. I am really proud,” an anonymous protester told the BBC. Another demonstrator named Shakib Lolo, who is from Iran but lives in the Netherlands, told the Associated Press: “It is so important for us to be here, to be the voice of the people of Iran, who are killed on the streets. And this is not a protest anymore, this is a revolution, in Iran. And the people of the world have to see it.”

The rally in Berlin wasn’t the only event where people gathered in solidarity with Iranians on Saturday. Similar demonstrations were held in multiple capital cities across the globe, including Washington DC. Protesters across the world have called for strict sanctions against Iran’s authorities, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and have demanded that Iranian diplomats should be ousted from Western capitals.

What led to the raging anti-hijab protests in Iran?

Meanwhile in Iran, nationwide protests continue to be held in full swing. The anti-hijab protests, which have now entered their sixth week, began after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody after she was arrested by Tehran’s morality police on 13 September for allegedly wearing her traditional headscarf improperly.

The protests have resulted in a brutal crackdown by authorities, and have led to dozens of people being arrested, wounded, or killed. According to an estimate by Iran's Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) 244 protesters, including 32 minors, have died due to the crackdown and more than 12,500 have been detained by authorities.