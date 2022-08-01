Iran's Atomic Head Warns Country Could 'build Nuclear Bomb' But Has No Plans Yet

In an explosive statement made on Monday, August 1, Iran's atomic head said that the Islamic Republic has all the technical capabilities to build a nuclear bomb but "has no intention of doing so." In an interview with the Iranian semi-official Fars news agency, Mohammad Eslami, head of the country's atomic energy organization, said that while Tehran has the means to start building atomic weapons, such plans are not on the table yet.

Eslami echoed the remarks of Kamal Kharrazi, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who had similarly warned in July that Iran has the technical ability to build a nuclear bomb, but hasn't made a decision to do so.

"As Mr Kharrazi mentioned, Iran has the technical ability to build an atomic bomb, but such a programme is not on the agenda," Eslami told Fars.

'Can hit any enrichment level that Iran desires'

Khameini's advisor had sent the dire warnings during US President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East, as the latter signed a security pact with Israel in order to "prohibit Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons." Tehran's atomic chief hurled prospects of building nuclear weapons at a time when the Vienna talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have hit a deadlock. Iran had started enriching uranium at its highest level ever—up to 60% in 2021 almost to a weapons-grade level. This came as the centrifuges at Natanz nuclear plant were destroyed in an attack which was suspected to have been carried out by Israel last year.

Credit: AP

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Iran’s parliament speaker, announced the move on state TV saying that the "young and God-believing Iranian scientists managed to achieve a 60% enriched uranium product" sparking concerns by nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Head of the global atomic energy agency, Rafael Grossi said in June that Iran could acquire a weapons-grade enrichment quantity "in a matter of weeks" should it decide to.