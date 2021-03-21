Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Slams US For Maximum Pressure Policy, Calls It 'failure'

The Supreme Leader of Iran Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei on Monday slammed the United States for using Maximum Pressure Policy against the country and went on to call it a failure.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Khamenei while referring to Donald Trump as 'Former fool' affirmed that his removal from the post was a disgrace to him as well as the country, and claimed, "Due to the grace of God and by His Glory, the Islamic Republic stands strong and powerful,"

He also warned the Biden-led US government, and said, "If the new US govt seeks to deal with Iran using a Maximum Pressure Policy, it will fail too. The current US administration will also be kicked out and gone," he said while maintaining that the Islamic Iran will stand strong with increasing power and dignity.

If sanctions removed, we will return to JCPOA commitments

He also took the opportunity to make it clear that the country is still firm on its stand on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and assured that it will never be violated. Making clear that he doesn't trust the intentions and promises of the US, he said, "After verifying that sanctions have truly been lifted, we will return to JCPOA commitments."

The statements come amid US President Joe Biden exploring ways to restore the 2015 nuclear deal signed by Iran and other major world powers, which was abandoned by President Donald Trump who reimposed the sanctions. Iran had back then retaliated by breaching the terms of the deal in a step by step response.

The sanctions proposed had crippled Iran's economy, but the Supreme Leader is not ready to give in. Asking the Iran planners to act on the worst-case scenario, he said," You should assume that sanctions will remain in place and plan the country's economy based on sanction."

The US and the other western powers are at odds with Tehran over which side should return to the deal first, which makes it unlikely that a solution will be reached soon.