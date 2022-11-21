Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Warns 'scatterbrain' Joe Biden Against Starting War With Tehran

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has mocked US' policy towards Iran and called the current US President Joe Biden a "scatterbrain". Khamenei criticised the US by writing on Twitter, "Some died, perished, disappeared, & others fell into the dustbin of history, even though they may still be alive - from the Democrats Carter, Clinton & Obama to the Republicans Reagan & Bush, from that former foolish president to the current scatterbrain who wants to save Iran!" The tweet came as Joe Biden turned 80, becoming the oldest person in US history to occupy the Oval office.

Biden's old age has prompted discussions if he should run again, in the 2024 presidential elections. His vice president, who was earlier considered a suitable candidate to replace her, is deeply unpopular, according to most opinion polls. She is unpopular even amongst Democrats and she is hardly covered by the American media. This has led some to suggest that the Democrats might have to go ahead with Biden only, especially considering the fact that Democrats performed better than expected in the midterms and managed to hold on to the Senate.

Ayatollah warns US against starting a war with Iran

Iran's supreme leader claimed that the US is doing everything it can to harm Tehran, as per a report from Newsweek. The Ayatollah has also blamed the US for anti-hijab protests in Iran, claiming that the US intelligence agencies are organising the protests. The Ayatollah, who is the 2nd supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, attempted to highlight the longevity of the Islamic Revolution and the regime that emerged from it, by writing, "The US does whatever they can to harm Iran, but they can't do anything at all. Where are those American presidents who have fought against the Islamic Republic over the decades that have passed since the Revolution?"

He warned the US against starting a war with Iran, suggesting that if the US starts the war, Tehran will be the one to finish it. British historian Nial Fergusson, who is a member of the Hoover Institution, said on Saturday that the Iranian regime will be happy if a war starts now, as that will ensure the end of anti-regime protests. Iran and the US have considered each other a threat even since the Islamic revolution.