Iran's Boxing Chief Cancels Return To Iran From Spain In Solidarity With Ongoing Protests

Iran's boxing federation chief Hossein Soori has said that he will not return to Iran amid the brutal crackdown on anti-hijab protestors. He is currently in Spain for a youth boxing tournament, according to a report from Radio Free Europe. Hossein Soori made these comments during an interview with Radio Free Europe and Radio Farda. Iran is currently witnessing wide scale protests that are refusing to die down.

The protests, which originally began as anti-hijab protests, have now turned into anti-regime protests. The protests were triggered by the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish girl. She was detained by Iranian authorities for wearing hijab "improperly" and lost her life whilst she was in police custody. Her family claims that she died because she was beaten up by Iranian authorities, adding that her body had bruises. Iranain authorities maintain that she died as a result of pre existing illness.

Iranian authorities have no honour, says Iran's boxing federation chief

Iran's boxing federation chief said that Iranian authorities do not have any honour. The anti-regime protests are the most widespread mass movement that Iran has witnessed since the 1979 Islamic revolution. According to reports from state-run IRNA news agency, two prominent Iranian actresses have been arrested for taking off their hijab in public. Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, the two actresses, are being investigated for provocative social media posts. Meanwhile, Iran is conducting missile and drone strikes on northern Iraq, where Kurdish opposition groups have set up their bases. AP is reporting that refugee camps in Koya and Jejnikan have been struck as well.

The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan has said that a hospital has been struck as well. Kurds are being targeted by not just Iran but Turkey as well. Kurds are in conflict with Iran and Turkey because they are stateless people and the land where they have traditionally lived is now controlled by multiple countries. Kurds have been in a violent conflict with Iran since the Islamic revolution of 1979. Iran claims that these Kurdish groups in Iraq are inciting anti-regime protests in Iran. Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who died in police custody, was Kurdish as well and the Kurds are considered inferior.