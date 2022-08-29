Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on August 29 affirmed that he would not meet US President Joe Biden during his visit to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in September. Addressing a press conference in Tehran on Monday, Raisi stated that there is no purpose for such a meeting as the Iranian people would not gain anything out of it.

"There is no benefit for a meeting between me and him. Neither for the Iranian people nor for the interests of our great nation," President Raisi stated, as per the Associated Press (AP).

The Iranian President also issued a warning that a restoration plan for the country's battered nuclear agreement with foreign powers must include an end to the investigation into man-made uranium particles discovered at undeclared sites throughout the nation. According to reports, Tehran and Washington have recently exchanged written responses on the specific elements of the roadmap, which would see sanctions against Iran lifted in exchange for it limiting its rapidly developing nuclear programme.

Iran accused of maintaining structured nuclear weapons programme

For years, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has asked Iran to provide information regarding artificial uranium particles discovered at undisclosed facilities. According to US intelligence agencies, Western countries, and the IAEA, Iran allegedly maintained a structured nuclear weapons programme until 2003. As a signatory to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT), Iran is required to explain the radioactive traces and give guarantees that they are not being used as part of a nuclear weapons programme. Earlier, in June, the IAEA Board of Governors reprimanded Iran for not providing satisfactory answers to the inspectors' inquiries concerning the sites.

Tensions flare up between Iran & US over stalled nuclear deal

It should be noted that tensions between the US and Iran are on the rise over the stalled 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), popularly called the Iran nuclear deal. Earlier in July, Iran stated that the US needs to show "in practice" that it intends the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Notably, the ties between the two nations have severed ever since former US President Donald Trump-led administration unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, and also reimposed sanctions on Iran’s oil sector citing Tehran's breach of the terms and obligations under the agreement.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP