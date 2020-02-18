The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Iran's Khamenei Urges Citizens To Vote To Display Unity Against 'enemies'

Rest of the World News

Iran will be holding its parliamentary election this week and Ayatollah Khamenei has urged citizens to show up in high numbers to display unity against enemies.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Iran

Iran will be holding its parliamentary election on February 21 and the Supreme Leader of the country has urged citizens to show up in high numbers to display unity against 'enemies'. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei took to his official Twitter handle to deliver the message to his countrymen where he urged them to come out and vote in higher numbers to display unity against Iran's enemies, referencing the United States and Israel. Many believe that the upcoming parliamentary election is going to be a referendum on the clerical establishment's popularity. 

Read: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei Lashes Out At Germany, France, & UK

Iran parliamentary election

According to reports, Khamenei loyalists may swing the election in their favour as the Guardian Council headed by the Supreme Leader has disqualified thousands of reformist candidates. As per reports, applications of more than 7,000 candidates were rejected by the Council, a move that received criticism from several politicians including President Hassan Rouhani. Khamenei, however, has backed the watchdog saying that the country's parliament has no place for those who are scared to speak out against foreign enemies. 

Read: Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Condemns US Airstrikes

The recent move by the Guardian Council has ensured that the hardliners dominate the upcoming election. By removing moderates and conservatives the Council has ensured that the voters have no choice but to vote for either the hardliners or the low-key conservatives who are loyal to Khamenei. 

Read: Iran: Ayatollah Khamenei 's Inner Circle Imposed With US Sanctions

Iran has seen a lot in the past few months with people coming out in large numbers to protest against the rising fuel prices, which was then followed by the killing of top Iranian military commander by the United States military and the unfortunate downing of a Ukrainian passenger aircraft by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. People were furious over Iran's initial denial of the shooting down of the aircraft and later admitting that the Guards accidentally shot down the liner. The mourning of Qassem Soleimani's death was turned into a protest against the government as most of the passengers in the Ukrainian flight were Iranians. 

Read: Khamenei Loyalists May Swing Upcoming Iran Election In Their Favour

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR 'SUBSERVIENT': KISHOR
AMAR SINGH-BACHCHAN PATCH UP
NO COUP AGAINST BSY: BJP
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
MUMBAI INDIANS WISH TENDULKAR
NEW BUFFALO RACER SHOCKS WORLD