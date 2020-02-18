Iran's Khamenei Urges Citizens To Vote To Display Unity Against 'enemies'

Iran will be holding its parliamentary election on February 21 and the Supreme Leader of the country has urged citizens to show up in high numbers to display unity against 'enemies'. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei took to his official Twitter handle to deliver the message to his countrymen where he urged them to come out and vote in higher numbers to display unity against Iran's enemies, referencing the United States and Israel. Many believe that the upcoming parliamentary election is going to be a referendum on the clerical establishment's popularity.

Taking part in the elections nullifies many of the vicious plots of the U.S. and the Zionist regime against Iran. These #elections repel the schemes & ploys of the enemies of Iran. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) February 18, 2020

Iran parliamentary election

According to reports, Khamenei loyalists may swing the election in their favour as the Guardian Council headed by the Supreme Leader has disqualified thousands of reformist candidates. As per reports, applications of more than 7,000 candidates were rejected by the Council, a move that received criticism from several politicians including President Hassan Rouhani. Khamenei, however, has backed the watchdog saying that the country's parliament has no place for those who are scared to speak out against foreign enemies.

The recent move by the Guardian Council has ensured that the hardliners dominate the upcoming election. By removing moderates and conservatives the Council has ensured that the voters have no choice but to vote for either the hardliners or the low-key conservatives who are loyal to Khamenei.

Iran has seen a lot in the past few months with people coming out in large numbers to protest against the rising fuel prices, which was then followed by the killing of top Iranian military commander by the United States military and the unfortunate downing of a Ukrainian passenger aircraft by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. People were furious over Iran's initial denial of the shooting down of the aircraft and later admitting that the Guards accidentally shot down the liner. The mourning of Qassem Soleimani's death was turned into a protest against the government as most of the passengers in the Ukrainian flight were Iranians.

