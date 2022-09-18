Iran's President Avers Chabahar-Central Asia Transit Route To Boost Cooperation With India

Stressing on the importance of the Chabahar Port, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the sea route can help both India and Iran in strengthening trade cooperation, adding that sanctions imposed by the West could not hamper the trade and development of his country. "Using the existing capacities in the oil and gas industry, transportation and especially the Chabahar-Central Asia transit route, as well as cooperation in regional and international issues that the two countries are concerned about and have common positions can provide a suitable ground for improving the level of relations and expanding grounds for cooperation between the two countries," read a statement released by the Iranian Ministry.

Notably, the $340 million project was constructed by a Revolutionary Guard-affiliated company, Khatam al-Anbia, the largest Iranian contractor of government construction projects. It involved several subcontractors, including a state-run Indian company, and brings the capacity of the port to 8.5 million tons of cargo annually, from the previous 2.5 million tons. The remarks from Raisi came on Friday when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Uzbekistan. Raisi described the interactions on development as one of the top priorities of the foreign policy of Iran and added both countries have historical, cultural and civilisational grounds to boost trade relations.

Referring to Iran's advancement in various scientific and industrial fields, Raisi emphasised the Western-imposed sanctions could not interrupt the progress of the country. Notably, the United States imposed restrictions on activities with Iran under various legal authorities since 1979, following the seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran. "Cruel sanctions could not interrupt the progress of the Iranian nation".

PM Modi assures Raisi of continuation of Tehran-Delhi international & regional cooperation

According to the statement released by the Iranian President's Office, PM Modi has opposed the imposition of unilateral sanctions by one country against another country and pointed out the key role and importance of Chabahar Port in the transportation of goods in the region. "The development of this port will contribute to the economic development of the countries in the region," the PM had said. India also mentioned the common positions of the two countries regarding the developments in Afghanistan and called for the continuation of Tehran-Delhi international and regional cooperation in this field.

