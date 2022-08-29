Iran's Prez Ebrahim Raisi Confirms Agreement On Strategic Cooperation With Russia Amid War

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, on Monday, declared that his country has exchanged project plans with the Russian Federation for a long-term agreement on Strategic Cooperation. He claimed that collaboration between Iran and Russia is of a "strategic nature" and spans a number of industries, including trade, economics, energy, aerospace, and others. "Currently, we are discussing investments in energy and oil and gas industries, and some of the projects have been implemented already," Raisi stated, as per Sputnik news agency.

The Iranian leader further mentioned that project plans have been exchanged between the foreign ministers of the two nations and that a complete plan for collaboration is being formulated. According to Raisi, the plan's final draft will be completed in the coming days. According to reports, Iranian and Russian enterprises increased their collaboration after Moscow was hit by a slew of sanctions by the Western countries for its "unjustified" invasion of Ukraine. Nearly every sector of the Russian economy has been subject to sanctions, which has caused serious problems for some companies.

Iran vows to support Russia revive its businesses

Meanwhile, Iran, which has long been subject to Western sanctions, has expressed its support for Russia by stating that it is prepared to replace Western firms that have abandoned the Russian market. Notably, bilateral trade and cooperation have ramped up between Russia and Iran in the recent past. Seyed Reza Fatemi Amin, Iran's Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade, highlighted the Russo-Iranian business ambitions during his visit to the country to attend the international trade fair MIMS Automobility Moscow 2022. "In the recent year, we have observed a new stage in the development of trade and economic relations between Iran and the Russian Federation," Fatemi Amin told Sputnik.

It should be noted here that Russia has turned towards the Middle East, Africa, and Asia for commerce and political assistance since the onset of the war in Ukraine. According to reports, Russia has also looked to Iran as a source of expertise in order to adapt to the new sanctions imposed by the US and other western nations. Further, Russia is looking to learn from Iran's expertise in areas like evading banking restrictions and maintaining aircraft without access to widely available western parts.

Image: AP