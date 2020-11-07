Iran's Rouhani Hopes Next US Admin Will Learn From Sanctions, Vows To Continue Resistance

Amid the ongoing US election, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, on November 7, said that he hoped that the next US administration will have learnt that sanctions cannot make Tehran bow to American policy. Even though it can take several more hours to announce the results by US media networks, currently Democratic Challenger Joe Biden is leading the race with 264 electoral votes while incumbent Donald Trump is trailing at 214, as per the Associated Press. Rouhani, in a televised speech, also said that Ian would continue its “resistance and patience” until the other side bows before laws and regulations.

“We hope the three-year experience will be a lesson for America's next administration to abide by laws and regulations and return to its commitments. Our people have faced economic terrorism for the past three years. Iran would continue its resistance and patience until the other side bows before laws and regulations,” Rouhani said.

READ: Iran's President Rouhani Says Next US Administration Will 'surrender' To Tehran

The Iranian officials have said that they will focus on policies of the next US administration rather than who becomes president. They have also said that a possible US return to the nuclear agreement would have to be accompanied by compensation for damages caused by the withdrawal and a “guarantee” it will not be repeated. On Thursday, Rouhani had even said that Iran will not give in to US pressure and noted that the nation has already withstood the crippling American sanctions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Iran's Khamenei Mocks US Democracy, Quotes Trump's 'fraudulent Election' Remark

Iran’s Supreme Leader mocks US elections

After Iran’s Supreme Leader Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei said that the United States suffers from political and moral ‘deviations’ in a statement on November 4, he mocked the American democracy. While incumbent US President Donald Trump attempted to sow doubt in the integrity of polling and has termed it ‘major fraud’, Iranian Supreme Leader called it “what a spectacle”. He noted the situation in Washington without mentioning the name of the contenders, Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Taking a jibe at the nation while American sanctions are crippling Iran’s economy, Khamenei said that the person who is in the office after winning the election has called the same system “fraudulent” while his rival has said that US President is trying to ‘rig election’. According to the Iran Supreme Leader, “this is how” American democracy and its elections are.

READ: Iran Plans To Mark 40th Anniversary Of Hostage Crisis On US Election Day

READ: State TV Says Iran Begins Annual Air Force With Drones, Jets

