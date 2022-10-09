Iran's State-run Live TV Hacked By Anti-hijab Protesters; Supreme Leader Images Aired

A news bulletin run by Iran's state-run broadcaster was reportedly hacked on Saturday by the country's anti-hijab protesters who identify themselves as "Adalat Ali", or Ali's Justice to revolt against the Islamic Republic's supreme authority. The news segment aired a video of the mask, followed by the image of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with flames, BBC reported. The incident came shortly after at least three were shot dead in the demonstrations against the security forces as the unrest gripped the Central Asian nation over the death of a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini after the alleged torture by Iran's morality police over a "loose hijab."

'Join us and rise up' caption plays on TV

At about 18:00 local Iranian time or 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), the popular news show was bombarded with the images of the deceased Amini and three other women who have recently been killed by the Iranian security forces for protesting. "Join us and rise up", read the caption on the images. "Our youths' blood is dripping off your paws," another caption on the channel read. Islamic Republic's security forces are believed to have killed another woman Sarina Ismailzadeh on Oct 8, a 16-year-old YouTuber. In the visuals that emerged on social media, Iran's morality police were seen dragging and thrashing the teenage girl with batons in Karaj, Alborz province.

This comes just days after the disappearance and death of another teenage girl Nika Shakarami who was allegedly killed by the security forces for protesting against Tehran's hardline cleric regime and the morality police that coerces women into covering their hair via an Islamic headscarf. A huge outpouring of angst took over social media as security forces were seen brutally beating the 16-year-old near a police van, as she attempted to resist detention. The latter often recorded videos singing songs and discussing issues pertaining to women's rights in Iran and the economic situation.

"We all know what’s it like in Iran. What do people in any country want: welfare, welfare, welfare,” Sarina is heard saying in one of her videos. She adds that her generation of women has to worry about so much more. “There are these restrictions for women, like compulsory hijab … We can’t even go to a stadium [to watch football],” she is heard stating. Protests in Iran entered the fourth week over the death of Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody. Women across Iran and worldwide in solidarity have flooded the streets, chanting anti-hijab and women's rights slogans and cutting their hair in a show of defiance against the hardliner cleric Iranian regime. Tehran's government has argued that the protests are organized by Iran’s enemies, the United States and Israel.