Iran's Supreme Leader, Cornered By Women's Anti-Hijab Protests, Blames US & Israel

Amid the raging anti-hizab protests in Tehran, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused the United States and the “Zionist Regime” of Israel of engineering the ongoing ‘riots. Making his first statement since the violent unrest began in the country on September 17 over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, Khamenei claimed that the events were a foreign plot to destabilize the nation.

“I say clearly that these riots and insecurities were designed by America and the Zionist regime, and their employees,” said Khamenei. “Such actions are not normal, are unnatural.”

It is to mention that the nationwide anti-Hijab protests sparked by Amini's death has entered the third week despite the government's crackdown on the protestors. Iranian authorities have repeatedly blamed foreign countries for fanning the unrest, without providing any evidence for their claim.

Khamenei backs security forces amid nation-wide protests

The Iran’s supreme leader further said that the death of Mahsa Amini "deeply broke my heart," and even called it a "bitter incident". He, however, added, “Some people had caused insecurity in the streets," claiming that there had been planned "riots." He further expressed strong backing for the security forces, claiming that they had faced injustice during the protests.

Iranian women revolting against draconian 'Morality Police'

The raging anti-hijab protests in Iran were triggered after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman died in police custody after being arrested by Iran's infamous morality police for allegedly wearing the Islamic headscarf too loosely. The Islamic headscarf is mandatory for women to wear in the country.

According to BBC, Amini’s family allege that the police officers beat her head with a baton and banged her head against one of their vehicles. However, the police have claimed that there is no evidence of any mistreatment and that Amini suffered "sudden heart failure".

As the news of Amini’s death spread, women across Iran organized demonstrations by ceremoniously removing their headscarves in public and cutting their hair to protest the strict rules on the attire of women and their general behaviour in the country that is enforced by Iran’s government.

According to Iran Human Rights, a Norwegian NGO, at least 133 people have been killed in Iran so far amid the protests. Meanwhile, the authorities have vowed to punish the protestors, claiming that Iran's foreign adversaries were responsible for their actions, BBC reported.