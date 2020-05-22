Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Denounces Israel As 'cancerous Tumour'

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the Israeli coalition government a “cancerous tumour” while highlighting the occupation of West Bank. Speaking on the occasion of International al-Quds Day, an annual event to express support for the Palestinians, Khamenei said that it is considered to be a religious obligation to hold up the flag for Palestine’s liberation.

In an apparent reference to Israel, the 81-year-old top Iranian cleric said that proud Muslim nations will not allow the issue of Palestine to disappear into oblivion even if the US and its regional minions use all their money and power to achieve this goal. Khamenei accused Israel of committing a crime against humanity saying “there is no crime that equals this crime in terms of scope and gravity”.

“Occupying a country, permanently driving its people out from their homes and their fatherland, and continuing this historical oppression for decades using the most horrifying forms of murder, crime, destruction of farmlands, and genocide – this is indeed a new record in brutality and wickedness,” said the Supreme Leader.

'Bogus regime'

Khamenei hinted at a conspiracy theory behind Israel’s existence in the Middle East saying the countries who won the First World War felt the need for a safe stronghold in the heart of West Asia more than ever in order to guarantee their permanent hegemony. He added that those countries grabbed the opportunity created by the problems in West Asia after the Second World War and announced the creation of a “bogus regime”.

“The primary target of this blow was the Palestinian nation and secondarily all the other nations in the region,” said Khamenei.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently said that the new coalition government will be sworn-in with the pledge of Israeli sovereignty over West Bank. He said that it is the time to apply the Israeli law and write another glorified chapter in the history of Zionism.

