Women's Day Gift? Iran Vows To Punish Those Defying Hijab Mandate

As the world is getting ready to celebrate International Women’s Day, Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei declared on Monday that women violating the Islamic dress code will be punished. The draconian dress code was the reason behind the nationwide anti-hijab protest that erupted following the death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died in police custody. The Iranian judiciary chief clarified that removing the hijab will be considered equivalent to showcasing enmity toward Islam. The authoritarian regime is already grappling with the challenges of the nationwide anti-hijab protests.

“Removing one's hijab is equivalent to showing enmity to the Islamic Republic and its values. People who engage in such an abnormal act will be punished,” Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei told the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). “With the help of the judiciary and executive, authorities will use all available means to deal with the people who cooperate with the enemy and commit this sin that harms public order,” he added. The 2022-2023 anti-hijab protests were one of the biggest challenges the regime has faced since its establishment in 1979 due to the Iran Revolution. Despite strong protests in the country, Khamenei's administration remained resolute in the brutal crackdown on the protests.

Iranian Student Association to hold International Women’s Day event

Meanwhile, in solidarity with the women in Iran, the Iranian Student Association at Boise State University Idaho will be organising a Women’s Day event to commemorate the willpower of the Iranian women who are still combating the draconian administration back home. The event will be conducted on Wednesday at noon at the west entrance of the Student Union Building. The association stated that it will be one of several events taking place across the world. The members of the local Iranian community will also take part in the event.