Iran's ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ Shows Her Real Face After Release From Prison

Iran's young woman who is known for looking like 'Zombie Angelina Jolie' has revealed her real face after being released from prison.

Sahar Tabar was arrested on October 2019 for crimes including "blasphemy" and promoting "public corruption" through her social media activities, The Sun reported. Sahar Tabar, whose real name is Fatemah Khishvand showed her real self to cameras in a TV interview following her release from jail.

Fatemah Khishvand was rumoured to have undergone at least 50 surgeries to create that look. However, Khishvand revealed that she never underwent surgery to achieve the look. She has claimed that she doctored her images to gain popularity with a fake makeover, as per The Sun report. Khishvand was initially jailed for 10 years, however, she has been released early due to public unrest. The 21-year-old woman was kept in desert lockup Qarchak for 14 months which is known for being "the worst prison in Iran for women."

Fatemah Khishvand claims using 'computer effects'

Speaking to the state-run news outlet, Khishvand claimed that what people have seen on Instagram were the "computer effects" that she utilised to "create the image." She further said that she "wanted to become famous" since childhood and was of the opinion that "cyberspace was an easy way," as per The Sun report. She called the way "much easier" in comparison to becoming an actor.

Khishvand commits to not installing Instagram on phone

Khishvand said that she will not even install Instagram on her mobile phone now. Khishvand revealed that she edited the picture using makeup and insisted that she did not deliberately make her appearance like "Angelina Jolie or the Corpse bride." She has expressed regret over her posts on Instagram and further added that her mother was urging her to stop at the time but she did not pay attention to her advice. She further added, "Sometimes the words of a stranger or a friend can be more important than those of a parent."

Image: Twitter/@f4twhorse/@realMaalouf