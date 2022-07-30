Iraq: Al-Sadr Backed Protesters Gather Outside PM's Building Second Time In The Week

In Iraq, supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr gathered outside the Prime Minister's building on Saturday, July 30, days after storming the legislative chamber and forcing the suspension of a session to name a new prime minister. The demonstrators are opposed to Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, a former minister and province governor, who is the pro-Iran Coordination Framework's pick for premier.

On July 30, protesters used ropes to pull down and scale several tall concrete barricades around the Green Zone, which isolates government institutions and foreign embassies, as security officers shot tear gas canisters and sound bombs. While there were no MPs present, protesters chanted, waved Iraqi flags and pictures of al-Sadr, and then they sat down in the legislative chamber.

On Wednesday, July 27, hundreds of Iraqi protesters entered Baghdad's parliament while chanting anti-Iran slurs in a demonstration against a candidate for prime minister put up by Iran-backed parties. The majority of the protesters were Muqtada al Sadr followers, a well-known Shiite preacher. All-male protestors were seen walking around the parliament's tables, checking files, sitting in the members' chairs, and waving the Iraqi flag.

About massive protests in Iraq

Al-Sadr's group emerged as the largest parliamentary faction in October elections, but fell far short of a majority. Ten months later, the standoff over the formation of a new administration continues (the longest period since the US invasion in 2003, which reset the political system in the oil-rich country).

Although al-Sadr's alliance won the most seats in the October legislative election, squabbling political parties failed to secure the two-thirds majority required to choose a president - a critical step before naming a prime minister. After talks faltered, al-Sadr withdrew his group from parliament and said he was withdrawing from efforts to form a government.

Mass mobilisation is a tried-and-true technique of al-Sadr, a mercurial character who has grown as a major force with a nationalist, anti-Iran agenda. After former Prime Minister Nouri al Maliki, who is backed by Tehran, proposed a pro-Iran lawmaker as the country's future leader, the al-Sadr's supporters stormed the parliament on July 27.

