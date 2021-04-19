Iraq Base Hit By Multiple Rockets; 2 US Security Personnel & Contractors Injured In Attack

Multiple rockets landed on an Iraqi airbase north of the capital in Baghdad on April 18. Major General Diaa Mohsen, commander of the Balad airbase confirmed that two Iraqi security personnel were injured in the attack, reported AP citing Iraq's official news agency. There was no material damage inside the base from the attack.

Rockets hit Iraqi airbase

Major General Diaa Mohsen said that at least two rockets exploded in the Iraqi airbase which houses several US trainers. Two security personnel were injured in the attack with one of them being in critical condition. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but US officials have previously blamed Iran-backed Iraqi militia factions for such attacks.

Earlier this month, a pair of rockets landed near an Iraqi airbase where several American trainers were present. Major General Tahseen al-Khafaji had told The Associated Press that the assault took place just after midday outside Balad airbase. Aerial attacks against US military bases in Iraq have seen a surge in the past few weeks, raising concerns about a new era of hostilities and frozen relationship.

Under the Barack Obama administration in 2011, the US withdrew its troops from the middle eastern country but reinstated them again in 2014. Last year, the troop levels were reduced to 2,500 after withdrawals based on then President Trump’s orders. However, the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader in January 2020, have rekindled calls for an increased withdrawal. Amidst rising tension between Baghdad and Washington, attacks have seen a spike. Last month, a similar attack, in which 10 rockets targeted a base in western Iraq that led to the killing of at least one American contractor.

