Iraq Calls Out Turkey To Immediately Halt Its Assault In Northern Part Of The Country

After Turkey began an offensive against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, Baghdad has called out Ankara to immediately stop its operations. Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said on June 18 that it summoned the Turkish ambassador Fatih Yildiz to hand him a “strongly-worded memorandum calling for halt to such provocative actions”. Condemning the Turkish airborne-and-land offensive into the border region of Haftanin that is at least 15 kilometres from Turkey-Iraq border on June 17, Iraq said that it is “violating the sanctity of the country”. Baghdad also wants Turkey to "withdraw its forces" from the places it was airlifted for ground-border operations.

The statement said, “While we affirm our categorical rejection of these violations that violate the charters and international laws, we stress the necessity of the Turkish side's commitment to stop the bombing and the withdrawal of its aggressor forces from the Iraqi territories that penetrated yesterday and from its locations in Camp Bashiqa and others.”

According to international media reports, this was the second time Baghdad called Yildiz. He was also summoned to the foreign ministry on June 16 after Turkish forces bombarded places in northern Iraq as well as other hideouts of PKK. However, the Turkish ambassador had said after that meeting that Ankara would keep fighting PKK ‘wherever it is’ until Baghdad takes drastic steps against the rebels. The PKK has been fighting against the Turkish state since 1984 and has utilised northern Iraq’s mountains has their rear base.

‘Increasing harassment’

Meanwhile, Turkey has said on June 17 that its offensive called ‘Operating Claw-Tigger’ has been launched due to “increasing harassment and attempts to attack” forces in Ankara. Moreover, the Turkish ministry had pledged that it would not be a target of “terror” groups of the region. However, it reportedly did not name them and instead shared the videos of Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar supervising the mission at a command centre in Ankara. In the videos, he can be reportedly heard saying they “will make history once again”.

“Turkey continues its fight against terrorists using the rights based on international law,” said Omer Celik, deputy chairman of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party.

Inputs: Agencies/ Image: AP