Iraq Fire Death Toll At COVID-19 Isolation Centre At Nasiriyah Rises To 54

In a fire that broke out at the COVID-19 isolation centre of Imam Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah, Iraq, 54 people have been confirmed dead, while at least 60 more have been reportedly injured. The numbers were officially confirmed in a press release by the health department of the southern province of Dhi Qar. The reason for the fire is still unknown but initial investigation suggested that the fire broke out due to an explosion of an oxygen tank. It was reported that the firemen have controlled the spread of the fire but it is feared that some coronavirus patients might still be trapped in the hospital building.

Haydar Al-Zamili, an Iraqi health official, said, “The victims died of burns and the search is continuing.” The Interior Ministry assured the citizens that the “civil defence teams are battling a fire accident in the centre of Dhi Qar governorate inside Imam Al-Hussein Hospital.” Iraq’s Civil Defence claimed that the fire was under control and that all the patients have been successfully evacuated. Major General Kazem Salman Buhan revealed that the hospital was made of several “caravans built with flammable sandwich panels,” and that there will be a detailed report behind the cause of the fire. A state of emergency in the governorate has been declared by Dhi Qar’s health department, and the doctors on leave have been ordered to return to treat the injured in the fire.

Video of the incident:

Strict action ordered by the PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi held an emergency meeting with his ministers and security leaders to discuss the possible steps to combat the repercussions of the fire. To find the cause of the fire, Al-Kadhimi formed a governmental committee to launch a high-level investigation and has sent a team of officials to Dhi Qar to begin the process of collecting information. A decision was made to suspend the directors of the Dhi Qar health department, the hospital, and the civil defence. They will be placed under detention and will be questioned by the security officials. The Prime Minister asked his ministries to help the governorate by sending medical aid and asked the critically wounded to be sent abroad for treatment. An official day of mourning has also been declared for the victims.