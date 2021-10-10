Iraq Holds Parliamentary Elections Amid Strict Vigilance; Early Voting Sees 69% Turnout

The Republic of Iraq is set to hold legislative elections on October 10, allowing residents to elect the country's next parliament and subsequently a new president. The polls come amidst a gruelling economic crisis in the country, which has been fuelled by years of conflict, corruption, and more recently coronavirus. Notably, the elections were scheduled for later but the demand for an early vote by protesting residents got it rescheduled.

On Friday, Iraqi authorities declared that early voting witnessed a remarkable success with 69 percent of eligible voters casting their ballot. Addressing a press conference, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners at the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) Jalil Adnan Khalaf reckoned that the high turnout in early voting "indicates the beginning of successful legislative elections." Furthermore, he explained that the results of the early polls would be combined with the results of the main voting and final results would be declared 24 hours after the voting stops.

Sunday’s voting would result in the election of the country's unicameral legislature -The Council of Representatives (Majlis an-Nuwwāb al-ʿIrāqiyy). This 329 members strong body would select the incumbent President Barham Salih's successor and confirm the new Prime Minister. Addressing media ahead of the vote, Salih said that upcoming parliamentary elections were a "chance" for Iraqis to "draw their own future" and "re-take the initiative". At the same event, the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said that "these elections have the potential to be very different from the elections in 2018".

Many firsts

The elections, conducted under the strict vigilance of international organisations, including the United Nations, would also mark many firsts for Iraq. Primarily, it is the first time that the Islamic country has been divided into smaller constituencies and is allowing more independent candidates. In addition, biometric cards, in place of the regular electronic voter cards, are also being introduced to nix chances of double voting. Security measures to ensure free and fair voting have also been ramped up with more than 600 international observers in place, as reported by The Associated Press.

