Iraq: Parliament Approves New Election Law After Months Of Anti-government Protests

Iraq’s parliament on Tuesday approved a new election law aimed at giving political independents a better chance of winning seats in parliament. The new law has been approved as part of the efforts to meet the demands of the anti-government protesters. According to the new law, each of the country's 18 provinces will have several electoral districts, with one lawmaker to be elected per 100,000 people.

The new law makes each lawmaker represent a specific electoral district instead of groups of lawmakers representing entire provinces as in the past elections. The law will allow voters to elect individual legislators instead of choosing from parties' lists, which could prevent the parties' lists from sweeping all seats of the provinces. The earlier election law that was in place for over a decade has consistently given a majority of seats in the legislature to the political groups shunned by the protest movement.

Demand for removal of the entire political class

But protesters are demanding not just a new electoral law, but also the removal of the entire political class and an independent prime minister with no party affiliation.

Mass protests have gripped Iraq since October 1 and protesters, most of them young, are demanding an overhaul of a political system they see as profoundly corrupt and keeping most Iraqis in poverty. More than 450 people have been killed.

On December 18, the parliament lawmakers failed to pass the election law due to disputes over certain articles. Drafting a new election law has been a key demand for the hundreds of thousands of protesters who’ve taken to the streets in Baghdad protesting against the government.

Like the previous law, the new one allocates at least a quarter of the parliament’s seats to women. A quota is also reserved for the country’s religious minorities, including Christians and Yazidis. Iraq’s 329-member parliament was elected in May 2018. The vote is held every four years, but the protesters have been demanding early elections.

