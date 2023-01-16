Iraq PM Stresses On Need Of US Presence On Soil To Combat ISIS

Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani has expressed his support for the indefinite presence of US troops in the country. In a Wall Street Journal Interview, the Iraqi Prime Minister made it clear that American troops are needed in the region to combat the presence of extremist group ISIS. He said the US military will help train and assist Iraqi security forces.

"Inside Iraq, we do not need combat forces," Sudani said, adding, “If there is a threat for Iraq, it is the penetration of [ISIS] cells through Syria." According to Fox News, the US forces have continued to give solid support to Iraq and Syria.

As per the reports, the alliance has managed to kill or capture more than 1,000 ISIS fighters and run hundreds of operations in 2022. Sudani told WSJ that he wants to have a solid relationship with the US similar to what countries like Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf nations enjoy.

At least 2,000 US troops are deployed in Iraq

According to Fox News, there are currently 2,000 US troops in Iraq; the US forces are also deployed in the region under NATO’s multinational training initiative. As per the reports, around 900 American troops are currently deployed in conflict-stricken Syria.

Speaking on Iraq-US relations, Sudani said, “I don’t see this as an impossible matter, to see Iraq have a good relationship with Iran and the U.S.". The Iraqi Prime Minister also told WSJ that it is planning to send a high-level delegation to Washington next month. The Prime Minister intends to hold more bilateral dialogues over the issue. With the increase in the talks with America, the Iraqi side believes that the talk will lead to a future meeting with US President Joe Biden.