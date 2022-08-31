Iraq: Sit-in Protest In Baghdad Ends As Al-Sadr Supporters Leave Green Zone After Clashes

After two days of political unrest and the death of at least 30 people, a powerful Iraqi cleric finally appealed to his loyal supporters to vacate the streets and help security forces in restoring peace. Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr whose resignation from politics sparked a deadly clash between the country's security forces and his supporters in Baghdad, told his followers to leave the government offices where they had rallied since Monday. As he appealed in a televised address, his staunch followers started dismantling their tents and walking out of the highly shielded area called Green Zone.

As the situation started turning normal, the Iraqi military also lifted the nationwide curfew imposed following riots on the streets. As the larger political crisis remained unresolved, many contested how the dissolution of parliament and the holding of early elections would be handled. Iraq, which has been rocked with political unrest for over ten months now, reported another deadly clash between the security officials and the loyal supporters of an influential Shiite cleric on Monday. According to the media reports, at least 30 people were killed and over 400 injured as the riot police fired gunshots and mortars to control the furious demonstrators. The crowd pulled down the cement barriers outside the government palace and stormed the lavish spots in the country including a key meeting place for Iraqi heads of state and foreign dignitaries.

The matter turned more grave after the leader announced a hunger strike until the security forces stop "violence against protestors". He appealed to the police to not use weapons against his loyal supporters. Meanwhile, reports of security forces using mortar surfaced and the government announced the opening of an investigation into the shootings and said the use of live ammunition against protesters should not be encouraged. The situation forced the Iraqi military to announce a nationwide curfew, while the caretaker Prime Minister suspended Cabinet sessions in response to the violence.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi warns to vacate his post

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi threatened to vacate his post if the political crisis continues. The Premiere also said an investigative committee was formed to uncover who shot at al-Sadr’s supporters during protests. "It is also imperative to determine who opened fire and launched rockets and mortars on governmental institutions throughout the night," he said. Subsequently, al-Sadr appealed to his supporters to return to their homes peacefully. “This is not a revolution,” the cleric said in a televised address.

It is to mention that the Iraqi government has been battling against protestors ever since the country concluded parliamentary elections last year. In the elections, the al-Sadr party won the largest share but did not secure enough to claim a majority. His denial to deal with his Iran-backed Shiite rivals and subsequent exit from the negotiations have catapulted the country into political uncertainty. Also, his move intensified intra-Shiite wrangling.

Image: AP