Iraq Summons Four Western Envoys For Condemning Protest Attacks

Iraq's foreign ministry called in ambassadors of France, Britain, Germany and Canada in relation to them condemning protest attacks that saw Iraqi people coming out on the streets to mourn the death of an activist, Fahem al-Tai killed in a shooting in Karbala in the anti-corruption protests.

According to reports, envoys of all the four countries said that none of the armed groups should be given the liberty to work outside the jurisdiction of the state, asking the Iraqi government to look into such incidents. In response to this, Iraq's foreign ministry said that the ambassador's statements were an unnecessary intervention in Iraq's internal affairs.

Baghdad and the southern part of Iraq with a Shiite majority have been plagued with protests that have been staged in order to fight corruption, poor public services and a dearth in jobs. Activists have called for protests from different Iraqi cities towards the capital city but authorities have warned of serious consequences if the protests continue.

Months long anti-corruption protests

In some of the incidents during the protests, protesters blocked the entrance to the Umm Qasr commodities port near the city of Basrah, restricting employees and tankers to enter the port and thus bringing down the operations by 50 per cent and that led to a complete halt in the operations of the port. The Umm Qasr port is Iraq's main gulf port as it receives large imports of grain, sugar and vegetable oil shipments that cater to a country largely dependent on imported food.

The commodities port were previously blocked from October 9 to November 9 with the operations starting from November 7 to November 9 before the entrance was again blocked by the protesters. According to a representative of the government, the blocking of the port entrance cost the country more than $6 billion during the first week of the protests.

Reportedly, more than 300 people have lost their lives since the mass protest took place in the capital city of Baghdad and the southern part of Iraq and is considered to be one of the largest protests since the end of Saddam Hussein's reign in the year 2003.

The protests started in the month of October in Baghdad and most of the people protesting were young and unemployed. According to reports, the protest spread to other towns after the police forces used live ammunition against the demonstrators.

