Iraq To Evacuate Citizens From Belarus As Migrant Crisis Intensifies At Border

Iraq has decided to organise emergency flight services to evacuate stranded nationals who want to return from Belarus as the migrant crisis intensifies at the Polish-Belarusian border. The Iraqi government is preparing to send flights to Belarus to airlift those who want to "return voluntarily," Karim al-Nouri, Iraqi deputy minister of migration and displaced told Iraqi News Agency on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, the Iraq Ministry of Foreign Affairs suspended direct flights to Belarus to protect Iraqi migrants from human trafficking gangs, Xinhua reported.

The migrant crisis at the eastern borders of Poland and Belarus has dramatically escalated as hundreds of asylum seekers began to set up tents behind razor-wired fences in hopes of crossing into European Union member Poland and claiming refuge. As of November 9, Polish authorities blocked at least 2,000 migrants hurling logs of wood at the border forces. Furthermore, several migrants living u der harrowing conditions at the border died in recent weeks as temperatures began to slump below zero.

Iraq and Russian embassies coordinate to evacuate stranded Iraqis

In a statement released on the website of the Iraqi embassy in Minsk, the authorities stated that it is ready to begin evacuation flights for citizens "wishing to return" from Belarus. Adding a WhatsApp number and email ID, the statement urged all willing first nationals to register themselves to the evacuation list. As per Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti, there are also talks with Baghdad to begin evacuation flight to Minsk in order to facilitate the return of the Iraqis to their home. "They are in the fold in the woods, we are talking about human deaths. If we don't take any steps, people could die," a Kurdish representative Hoshavo Babakr was quoted by RIA as saying.

A spokesman for Iraq Foreign Ministry also confirmed that Iraqi embassies in Russia and Poland are coordinating joint efforts for the voluntary return of Iraqi emigrants. On Friday, the Turkish Civil Aviation Authority also announced that it would not allow citizens of Iraq Syria, and Yemen to fly from Turkey to Belarus.

Meanwhile, as the EU has been engaged in planning to impose new sanctions on Belarus, Poland PM Mateusz Morawiecki accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of masterminding thousands of migrants to march towards the Polish-Belarusian border. Additionally, the West has also alleged that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has remained behind luring migrants to the Poland-Belarus border as an act of revenge for sanctions imposed last year after a heavy crackdown on the opposition, Moscow Times reported.

Image: AP/Unsplash (representative)