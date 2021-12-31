Iraq: Warning Sirens Activated In Baghdad Green Zone Of US Embassy & Diplomatic Buildings

Warning sirens were activated in the Green Zone in Iraq's Central Baghdad region, sparking fears of a potential attack on early Friday morning. However, no explosions or firing of air defence systems were reported by the officials. Meanwhile, online observers suggested that the warning sirens could be due to a test or an intrusive drone, Sputnik reported.

It is pertinent to mention that the Iraqi capital Baghdad's Green Zone comprises the massive US embassy and several other diplomatic buildings and offices. As per reports, the assumably false alarms went off a day after Iraqi politician Muqtada al-Sadr lambasted the United States for holding its troops in Iraq.

"No military personnel should be present in its Baghdad embassy after the US declared an end to combat operations in the country earlier this month," al-Sadr had said, as quoted by Sputnik. It is also significant to mention that the Baghdadi Green Zone has become a targeted zone in recent years due to the presence of US military troops, which has angered the Iraqi militants.

The incident comes after an explosion was reported in the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital. As per the Saber News Telegram channel, alarm sirens were activated inside the Green Zone after two rockets landed near the third base of Tawhid (an area inside the US Embassy in the Green Zone. However, no casualties were reported.

Alarm hoots in US embassy in Iraq over "unknown flying object"

In July this year, warning sirens were activated in the Iraqi Green Zone, housing US Embassy after the country's Air Defence System detected an "unknown flying object" in the sky above the embassy.

"Alarm sirens went off at the US embassy, the C-RAM system was activated due to the detection of an unknown object in the sky above the US embassy," ANI had reported, citing a security source of the Iraqi Al Sumeria channel.

Later, another source informed that a drone was intercepted in the Green Zone, which comprises of the places where government agency buildings and foreign diplomatic missions are located.

(Image: AP)