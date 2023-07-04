Iraqi Couple Robbed Of USD 9,000 In Gurugram; Police Complaint Filed

An Iraqi couple was allegedly robbed of about USD 9,000 by unidentified persons who posed as policemen here, police said on Tuesday. Alaa Sahib Merzah, an Iraqi national, filed a complaint with the police stating that he, along with his wife, was going to a guest house after coming out from a hospital near Mall 51 when some persons travelling in a car stopped and asked them to show their identity cards and passports, they said.

Merzan said the persons posed as policemen and accused the couple of carrying drugs, police said. The couple was then robbed of USD 9,000, they said, adding the incident took place on June 28. Merzan had come to India for his son's treatment at Artemis Hospital in Sector 51 here, police said. Following the complaint, a case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 379 (theft), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) at Sector 50 police station on Monday, they said. "Efforts are being made to identify the accused. It was revealed in the preliminary investigation that the accused had put a fake number plate on the car," said Station House Officer Praveen Kumar.