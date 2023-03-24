Iraqi NSA Qaseem Al Araji, On A Visit To India, Meets NSA Ajit Doval

Qaseem Al Araji, the National Security Advisor of Iraq is in India. He was invited by India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He arrived in India on 22nd March and his visit will go on till 25th March. Araji's visit is the first cabinet minister level visit of an Iraqi to India in seven years. Araji has been Iraq's National Security Advisor from 2020. Before 2020, he served as the nation's Interior Minister, from 2016 to 2018.

Iraq is the largest supplier of oil to India since 2017. Oil imports from Iraq accounts for 25 percent of India's oil imports. Iraq is also the 5th largest trading partner of India. Medical tourism from Iraq to India is also a significant factor. Nearly 33,000 people from Iraq travel to India for medical treatment. Araji and Doval held discussions on areas of mutual interest.

A look at India-Iraq ties

India and Iraq have a long history of diplomatic ties dating back to the 1950s. The relationship between the two countries has been largely focused on trade, energy, and security cooperation, and has continued to grow and evolve over the years.

One of the main areas of cooperation between India and Iraq is trade. India is one of Iraq's largest trading partners, with bilateral trade between the two countries reaching $21.24 billion in 2019. India's main exports to Iraq include pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, and automobiles, while Iraq's primary exports to India are crude oil and petroleum products.

The energy sector is another key area of cooperation between India and Iraq. Iraq is the second-largest crude oil supplier to India, accounting for around 15% of India's total oil imports. India's state-owned oil companies have invested heavily in Iraq's oil sector, with ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) having a stake in the Badra oil field in eastern Iraq.

In addition to trade and energy cooperation, India and Iraq have also collaborated in the areas of security and defense. India has been training Iraqi security forces in areas such as counter-terrorism and de-mining since the 1950s. In recent years, the two countries have signed agreements on defense cooperation, with India providing training and equipment to the Iraqi military.

India has also been involved in the reconstruction efforts in Iraq. In 2018, India announced a $100 million line of credit to Iraq for the development of infrastructure projects in the country. The two countries have also discussed the possibility of Indian companies participating in the reconstruction of Iraq's oil and gas sector.

While the relationship between India and Iraq has been generally positive, there have been some challenges. One of the main challenges has been the security situation in Iraq, which has limited the ability of Indian companies to operate in the country.