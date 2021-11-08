Iraqi PM Decries ‘cowardly’ Attack, Says Will Expose Perpetrators Of Assassination Attempt

Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday, 7 November, said that those behind an attempt on his life were well known and would be exposed. Mustafa survived an assassination attempt after drones laden with explosives targetted his residence in the capital, Baghdad. Following the incident, that has raised tensions in the country, Mustafa appeared in video footage published by his office, chairing a meeting with top security commanders to discuss the attack on his life.

“The cowardly terrorist attack that targeted the home of the prime minister last night with the aim of assassinating him, is a serious targeting of the Iraqi state by criminal armed groups,” the Iraqi PM Office said in a statement after the meeting.

“We will pursue those who committed yesterday’s crime; we know them well and we will expose them,” Mustafa added.

The statement further informed that the perpetrators are the same who killed Nibras Farman, an Iraqi National Intelligence service (INIS) officer. The PM Office (PMO) said that the government has ordered an “immediate investigation” into the events that took place on Sunday. The authorities will put the trespassers behind the bars and bring them to justice “because we do not differentiate between Iraqis,” it added.

Escalating tensions in Iraq

Meanwhile, according to AP, the failed assassination attempt against the Iraqi PM has ratcheted up tensions in the nation following last month’s elections. It is pertinent to note that the attack on PM’s residence came amid the ongoing stand-off between security forces and pro-Iran Shiite militias. The supporters of pro-Iran militants have been reportedly demonstrating outside the Green Zone in Baghdad for nearly a month after rejecting the results of Iraq’s parliamentary elections which witnessed them losing two-thirds of their seats.

On Sunday, Mustafa met with Iraqi PM Barham Salih and headed security and Cabinet meetings. There was no claim of responsibility, however, the suspicion fell on Iran-backed militias, who had previously also been blamed for attacks on Green Zone. After Mustafa escaped unharmed from the armed drone attack on his residence in the heavily fortified Green Zone, helicopters circled in the Baghdad skies throughout the day, while troops and patrols were deployed around the capital city. Supporters of the Iran-backed militias, on the other hand, held their ground in a protest camp outside the GreenZone to demand a vote recount.

