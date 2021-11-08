Drawing international condemnation, the failed assassination attempt on Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday, 7 November has further ratcheted the tensions brewing in the country after the last month’s parliamentary elections. In the polls, Iran-backed militias were the biggest losers. As per The Associated Press, helicopters circled in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad skies throughout Sunday after an explosive-laden drone targetted al-Kadhimi’s residence which is in the Green Zone in Baghdad.

While no group has yet claimed the responsibility for the failed attack on the Iraqi PM, he issued a statement shortly after the incident saying that he is safe. While Al-Kadhimi called for restraint, the supporters of Iran-backed militias held their ground in a protest camp outside the Green Zone to demand a vote recount. As tensions continue to escalate in the country, leaders of Iran-backed factions converged for the second day on a funeral tent to grieve a demonstrator who was killed on Friday amid clashes with security.

Reportedly, many of those faction leaders place the blame on Al-Kadhimi for the violence recorded in the country. Following the attack, the Iraqi PM suffered a light cut and even delivered an address on television when he appeared calm and composed. In the failed assassination attempt on his residence, at least seven of his security guards were left injured. It has also been reported that at least two armed drones attacked his house in Green Zone.

Al-Kadhimi called for calm dialogue and said in the televised speech, “Cowardly rocket and drone attacks don’t build homelands and don’t build a future.”

What is happening in Iraq?

Ever since the results of Iraq’s parliamentary elections were announced in October, the country has been engulfed in chaos with demonstrations taking place in Baghdad among other cities. The protesters have denounced the “fraud” clashing with the security forces outside the high-security Green Zone. It is also pertinent to note here that supporters of pro-Iranian groups, who suffered major losses in the polls, threw stones at the security forces.

The law enforcement officials in Iraq fired tear gas and shot in the air to disperse the crowd. The clashes took place just two days before the failed assassination attempt on Al-Kadhimi was carried out on Sunday. Several media reports stated that gunfire could be occasionally heard on the protest site last week that wounded multiple protesters.

Why did election results trigger protests?

The results of the parliamentary vote declared on 10 October, showed that a faction led by an influential Muslim Shia leader Moqtada al-Sadr bagged 73 seats in the country’s 329-seat house. The results implied that the bloc maintained its position as the largest group in the parliament. However, the Taqadum party led by parliament speaker, Hashd al-Shaabi got 37 seats in the preliminary results.

The former Prime minister Nouri al-Maliki’s State of Law bloc won 35 seats. The Iran-backed Fatah Alliance representing Shiite parliamentary group, known as Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), lost nearly two-thirds of its seats in a stunning defeat with now holding only 16, a significant fall from 48.

While pro-Iranian factions faced major defeat, the baseless claims of voter fraud have cast a shadow over the vote. Notably, the election was held months ahead of the schedule in response to the mass demonstrations that took place in late 2019. Two years ago, tens of thousands in Baghdad and predominantly Shiite southern provinces rallied against endemic corruption, poor services as well as unemployment. They also raised voices against the increasing interference of neighbouring Iran in Iraqi affairs through the Iran-backed militias. Now, even though al-Sadr has maintained good relations with Iran, he has publicly opposed the external interference in Iraq’s issues.

The demonstrations that are presently taking place in Iraq, as per AP, appeared to be aimed at mounting pressure on al-Sadr to ensure that Iran aligned factions are included in the next cabinet. As the significant winner in the parliamentary elections, al-Sadr’s bloc will be seeking coalition partners and name the next prime minister.

PMF rode the popularity wave in 2018 when it made big gains after participating in the elections. At the time, it was favoured in Iraq following its major role alongside Iraqi security forces and a US-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State group extremists across the country in 2017. However, the mood has considerably changed in the country since then.

What do the results imply?

As per AP, Political analyst Tamer Badawi, an associate fellow with the Bonn-based CARPO research centre said, the election results, have indicated that Iran-allied parties are not the only ones who have grown unfavourable in the country but even the politicians who distanced themselves from Tehran several years ago, including former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi and cleric Ammar al-Hakim, fared poorly.

“The street’s backlash is multilayered and broadly against old guard parties’ inability to provide benefits and good governance,” said Badawi while adding that many Iraqis also blame Iran for Iraq’s dire situation.

How did Iran-backed militias react to the attack on Al-Kadhimi?

While there has been no claim of responsibility for the attack on al-Kadhimi, the suspicion fell on Iran-backed militias according to the media report. They have also been blamed for previous attacks on the Green Zone that houses foreign embassies. Reacting to the failed assassination attempt on Iraqi PM, the militia leaders, according to AP, condemned the attack but many sought to downplay the same.

The attack “is to cut off the road that could lead to a second Al-Kadhimi term by those who lost in the recent elections,” said Bassam al-Qizwini, a Baghdad political analyst. “They started escalating first in the street, then clashed with Iraqi Security Forces, and now this.”

