Iraqi Protesters Storm Parliament Building For 2nd Time Against Iran-backed PM Nominee

This was the second such incident within 72 hours in Iraq where people held a protest against a nominee for Prime Minister by Iran-backed parties.

For the second time in a week, hundreds of Iraqi protesters stormed Baghdad's parliament on Friday, July 30. This was the second such incident within 72 hours where people held a protest against a nominee for Prime Minister by Iran-backed parties. Earlier, the demonstrators breached the parliament on July 27 and also chanted anti-Iran slogans. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the majority of protesters were followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Meanwhile, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi instructed security personnel to guard protesters and also urged people to maintain law and order. 

According to reports, several people were also injured as the security forces used tear gas and sound bombs to disperse the protesters. Ropes were used by the protesters to dismantle cement barriers blocking the entrance to Iraq's Green Zone, which is home to government offices and foreign embassies. They were reportedly responding to al-Sadr’s, who has stepped down from the political process despite having won the most seats in the October federal election, appeal to oppose the formation of the next government led by the Coalition Framework, an alliance of Shiite parties that have the backing of Iran. 

 

Protest erupts against Mohammed al-Sudani's nomination for PM post

“We came today to remove the corrupt political class and prevent them from holding a parliament session, and to prevent the Framework from forming a government. We responded to al-Sadr’s call. We will go to the Green Zone. No matter the cost," stated one of the protesters named Raad Thabet, the AP reported. Earlier on Wednesday, hundreds of al-Sadr's supporters stormed the parliament building, after the Framework alliance's official nomination of Mohammed al-Sudani for the position of Prime Minister of the country. 

It's biggest demonstration in Iraq since the October elections

It should be mentioned here that many demonstrators also donned black clothing to mark the days leading to Ashura, which honours the passing of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Mohamed's grandson and one of Shiite Islam's most significant leaders. As per reports, it is the biggest demonstration since the October elections. In addition, it was also the second time this month that al-Sadr used his power to organise massive crowds to send a message to his political rivals.

(With inputs from AP)

