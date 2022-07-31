Iraq's Outgoing PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Appeals For Peace As Protesters Storm Parliament

After Iraqi protesters stormed the country's parliament for the second time in a week on Saturday, the country's outgoing Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi called on demonstrators to maintain peace. In a statement, he also urged citizens to be patient, rational, and not escalate the situation further. "I call on everyone to be calm, patient and rational, and not be drawn into a confrontation. I call on citizens not to clash with the security forces and to respect state institutions. We must all cooperate to stop those who accelerate this sedition, and everyone must know very well that the fire of sedition will burn everyone," Al-Kadhimi wrote on Twitter.

The Prime Minister's statements came as people have been demonstrating against a nominee for Prime Minister by Iran-backed parties. The majority of protesters were followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who stepped down from the political process despite having won the most seats in the October federal election. The cleric has appealed to people to oppose the formation of the next government led by the Coalition Framework, an alliance of Shiite parties with Iran's backing.

أدعو الجميعَ إلى التحلي بالهدوء والصبر والعقلانية، وعدمِ الانجرارِ إلى التصادم، وأدعو المواطنينَ إلى عدمِ الاصطدامِ مع القوى الأمنيةِ واحترامِ مؤسسات الدولة.



يجبُ أن نتعاون جميعا لنوقفَ من يسرعُ هذه الفتنةِ، والكلُ يجب أن يعلمَ جيداً أن نارَ الفتنة ستحرقُ الجميع. — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) July 30, 2022

Iraqi PM urges political parties for dialogue to maintain peace

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi also urged the political parties to engage in dialogue in order to maintain peace in the country. "The political blocs must sit down, negotiate and reach an understanding for the sake of Iraq and the Iraqis," he added. Further, the Prime Minister also went on to say that rhetoric of "treason and exclusion" must be avoided in order to uphold the inclusive sense of patriotism. "A thousand days of quiet dialogue is better than a moment in which a drop of Iraqi blood is shed," Al-Kadhimi quipped.

Over 100 people injured during clashes with Security forces

Earlier on July 27, hundreds of al-Sadr's supporters stormed the parliament building, after the ruling party announced the official nomination of Mohammed al-Sudani for the post of Prime Minister of the country. According to reports, more than a hundred people were injured as a result of clashes with the security personnel in Baghdad. Tear gas, water cannons, and sound bombs were used by the security forces in an attempt to prevent protesters from entering the country's Green Zone, which is home to government offices and foreign embassies.

Meanwhile, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) also expressed concern over the sudden escalation of tensions in the country. "The ongoing escalation is deeply troubling. Voices of reason and wisdom are critical to preventing further violence. All actors are encouraged to de-escalate in the interest of all Iraqis," it wrote in a Twitter post.

(Image: AP)