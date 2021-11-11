Iraq’s PM Tours Baghdad Neighbourhood On Foot Days After Failed Assassination Attempt

Days after escaping an assassination attempt, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Wednesday, 10 November, toured a Baghdad neighbourhood on foot. Al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt after drones laden with explosives targetted his residence, situated in the Green Zone area in Baghdad. There was no claim of the responsibility, however, the Iraqi officials have since agreed to arrest three people who are believed to be involved in the attack on the Prime Minister.

On Wednesday, in his public appearance since the attack, Al-Kadhimi’s office said that some residents of the eastern neighbourhood of Sadr City congratulated the PM for surviving Sunday’s drone attack at his home in Baghdad, in which he was slightly injured. Al-Kadhimi, on the other hand, according to AP, called for launching a reconstruction campaign in Sadr City, where explosives and suicide attacks have left hundreds of people dead or wounded over the years. The Iraqi PM said that such a campaign could be followed by a move to rebuild Baghdad and other provinces.

Iraq to investigate drone-attack on PM

It is to mention that the failed assassination attempt against the Iraqi PM has ratcheted up tensions in the nation following last month’s elections, in which Iran-backed militias were the biggest losers. Since the attack, the Iraqi officials have launched an investigation into the incident and stated that they are taking the required steps in response to the failed assassination attempt. No one has taken responsibility for the deliberate attack, but Al-Kadhimi on Sunday said that those behind an attempt on his life were well known and would be exposed.

At least seven security guards of the prime minister were injured in the attack. The assassination attempt on Al-Kadhimi was labelled a terrorist act by the country's Interior Ministry, who added that the attack was carried out with the assistance of three drones, two of which were shot down. Meanwhile, a day after a foiled "assassination attempt" in Iraq's green zone, Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Quds Force, Gen. Esmail Ghani visited Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad on Monday to reassure him that Tehran and its allies had nothing to do with the attack.

(With inputs from AP)