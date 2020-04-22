Ireland Bans Large-scale Public Gathering Until End Of August Amid COVID-19 Scare

In a bid to overcome Coronavirus pandemic, Ireland on April 21 reportedly banned all large-scale public events until the end of August. The Irish government in a reported statement said that the local authorities have been advised that event promoters should be informed that events requiring in excess of 5,000 will not be considered till the end of August. Furthermore, the government is yet to decide about smaller gathering closer to May 5 when the restrictions are due to expire.

Currently, Ireland has more than 16,000 confirmed Coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 730 lives in the country. Meanwhile, Irish Health Minister Simon Harris also said that it is highly unlikely for the governments to allow large gathering in 2020 and the ‘cocooning’ of the elderly people. He made it clear that gathering, where it is not possible to maintain safe social distancing including pubs, would not be allowed in the country.

READ: World On Brink Of 'a Hunger Pandemic', Says UN Food Agency Chief

As long as the Coronavirus is still “with us” or in the absence of vaccine of the disease, Harris cannot envision ‘packed pubs’. Along with disclosing the future plans regarding the lockdown, Ireland’s chief medical officer had also declared earlier this week that the first wave of Coronavirus infections in the country has been contained. It had further raised the hopes of citizens that restrictions might be eased from May 5. But Harris has cautioned that most severe rules of lockdown will only be lifted in a slow and phased basis.

The Irish Health Minister said wouldthat he would like to ease the restrictions by allowing citizens to venture outdoors. However, older people, who are more vulnerable to the disease would still be recommended to remain in their houses.

READ: More Deaths, No Benefit From Malaria Drug In VA Virus Study

Ireland quadruples its contributions to WHO

Meanwhile, days after US President Donald Trump said he would halt US' contribution to the World Health Organisation (WHO) accusing the global health agency of siding with China, Ireland announced that it would quadruple its funding to the UN body. According to reports, Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney on April 16 said that his country would donate €9.5m (£8.3m) to WHO this year to help its Coronavirus response.

Commenting on the importance of WHO, Simon Coveney said that there are so many countries that rely on UN expertise and its capacity for saving lives. Coveney also called Trump's decision of halting the UN funding 'indefensible' in the midst of a pandemic. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Simon Coveney and the people of Ireland for the donation and continued support. Tedros took to his official Twitter handle to appreciate Ireland's gesture at the time of a global health crisis.

(Image source: AP)

READ: Sri Lanka Remembers Easter Bomb Victims Amid Virus

READ: Top Fijian Official Leaves World Rugby Role Amid Allegations

