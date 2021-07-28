Ireland Permits COVID-19 Vaccination For Teenagers Amid Rising Concerns Of Delta Variant

In the wake of the rising spread of the Delta variant across various countries of the world, the Ireland government on Tuesday decided to open vaccination against COVID-19 for children up to 12 years of age. The decision comes a day after the country opened up vaccine registration for 16-17-year-olds to get the jab.

Ireland opens vaccination for 12 & above

The Ireland government decided to expand their vaccination program by adding another age group, after the recommendation from Dublin’s jab taskforce. In its statement, the government said that there was a warning by the top experts that the Delta variant still poses "a significant risk" in the country despite a significantly high vaccination pace. The government added that after consulting the cabinet minister, it has "accepted advice" from Dublin's jabs taskforce, which “has recommended the extension of the vaccination programme to children aged 12-15.”

In its mandate, the government also said that it will review the decision with the planning and operations team in the coming days. Further steps will be taken after considering the operational and clinical perspectives. Health Minister has recommended that children shall be inoculated with mRNA based vaccines only, which have been approved by the European Medicines Agency. This will include Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. He also pointed at the rise in the cases among the younger people in the country and termed the vaccination necessary. He said the country is observing a surge in the COVID-19 cases, especially among young people. Stephen Donnely emphasised that vaccination along with adherence to the COVID-19 preventive measures and public health advice is the best way to stay protected.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ireland government had allowed Irish teenagers (16-17) years old to get themselves registered for getting the vaccine against COVID-19. This age group also is only allowed to take mRNA Covid vaccinations. Health Ministry earlier in July permitted the vaccination for the 18 plus age group. Now in the country, people aged 16 and above are eligible to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 situation in Ireland

The country has recorded around 2,95,386 coronavirus cases till now and more than five thousand people have lost their lives due to the fatal disease. The country has been able to vaccinate around 69% of its population fully and around 81% have been administered the first dose. Over 5.5 million doses have been administered till now.

Image: AP